WHITE Michael James late of Collie. Much Loved Son of Stephen and Esme (dec), only Brother to Sue and Donna. In our Hearts forever. Gone but never forgotten. WHITE Michael James 14.10.1964 - 18.04.2020 55 years young. Completely adored and deeply loved husband of Elesha. There are no words, simply Love, from my shattered heart, for the rest of my life babe. I am forever proud & grateful, you were amazing. All my love Lee. WHITE Michael James 14-10-1964 - 18.04.2020 Loved Wife of Elesha, Father to Alyce and Claire, Father in law to Nathan and Craig, Adored Poppy to Max, Lilly, Koen, Charlotte and Sophia. Dad words can't tell you how much you are going to be missed. You'll forever be my hero, I'll always be your little girl, love Claire. Dad-Mick I thank you for being my hero, your unconditional support and ever presence have made me feel loved. I am what I am today because of you, You have been there for 28years to love me. What I would give for you to brush my hair and read a book one last time. You finally found the Love of your life in Lee, your true soul mate that made you smile daily. I am "shattered" your words, that you have gotten your angel wings. I didn't tell you often enough how much I Love you. I will hold our memories close. Until we meet again Love Alyce (Lycee-Lou) Nathan, Max and Lilly xo WHITE Michael Loving and caring, a wonderful Brother, Brother in-law and Uncle. The memories we'll cherish forever. Safe in the arms of our beautiful Mother. Sue, Terry, Brett, Ryan, Lauren and Families. WHITE Michael Beloved big Brother of Donna, Brother in law of Andrew. Much Loved Uncle of Jason and Madison. Uncle Mickolas of Ebony, Ruby and Tom. Forever my hero, We miss you mate. WHITE Michael James 14.10.1964- 18.04.2020 Loved Son in-law of Kerry and Lesley Walls. You added a dimension to our family that will live in our hearts forever. It was a great privilege to be with you on your final earthly journey, Rest In Peace Michael. You will be forever loved & missed. WHITE Michael James Our hearts are filled with sadness & tears, but our memories are filled with love, laughter and good times that we shared over the years, Miss & Dan (Townsville QLD) WHITE Michael James Our BIL, our Whitey. The most generous, kind and loving gentleman, we had the greatest privilege of him being a part of our lives ( thanks to Lee Lee). Words cannot explain how dearly missed our BIL will be. However, he will always be in our hearts and every time we see a Ulysses Butterfly. Love Andy, Nic and Newborn Nephew (14.04) Mickey (Townsville QLD) WHITE Michael James " A Big man with a gentle soul". For you Lee - just know Mick will be forever in our hearts. You are both very special to us. We Love you & miss you xo Michael & Belinda Walls (Magnetic Island QLD) WHITE Michael James The Kindest Person we had the privilege of knowing & loving so very much. We will miss you beyond words. Our BIL, friend, Uncle Mick and "Bin Chicken" . Love Beck, Conrad, Charlotte and Jaffa. (Townsville QLD) . Charlotte has already found a star and name it after you xo.
Published in Collie Mail on Apr. 23, 2020