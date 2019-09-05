|
TATE Kerry 02.10.1951 - 02.09.2019 Loving Husband to Maureen and adored Father of Colin (Dec), Taryn and Kylie. Father-In-Law of Tristan and Andy. Poppa to Hudson, Rahmi, Seattle and Hadley. Forever loved. To my Husband. Thank you for your love, that will help me through each day. Thank you for the memories, they will never fade away. You're the man I loved, and everyday in some small way, I will celebrate your life. You will always stay in my heart. Your loving wife Mauza. What I wouldn't give to have you with us once again. I've never known a more beautiful man and to be able to call you my Dad is my honour. We will miss you every minute of every day but knowing you are looking down on us with Colin brings us some peace. My heart is broken and will be until we meet again. Taryn, Tristan, Rahmi and Hadley. Every time I close my eyes I will forever feel your butterfly kisses on my cheek and your hand holding mine. You were such a strong, brave, beautiful man, and I will love you for eternity. Forever missed always remembered. My hero, my Dad. Love Kylie, Andy, Hudson and Seattle. You fought the hard fight in a battle you knew you could not win. Much loved Brother and Brother-In-Law of Mick and Pat. You will be forever in our hearts and always in our memories. You tried so hard, you did your best, you closed your eyes, now it's time to rest. Uncle of Sonya, Matt and Lilian, and Adam. We will love and remember you always.
Published in Collie Mail on Sept. 5, 2019