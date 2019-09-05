|
|
Davis George Alexander 02.12.1943 - 01.09.2019 Passed away in Collie (1.9.2019) partner of Kerryn for 24 years. What treasured and lovely memories you leave with me of our happy and fun times together. George you fought your illness with such bravery, no more suffering. Rest peacefully. Love you always, Kerryn. George you were special and caring to me. Thank you for all your help. Our family all loved you. Sleep peacefully. Never forgotten. Esma. George, we will truly miss you. You suffered for a long time. Now you're at peace. Your loving brother Ross and sister-in-law Denise. Dad, you put up a brave fight to the very end and I am proud to be your son. I will cherish so many memories from our last few trips out the river to our early holidays in Augusta. Thank you for your dedication to cycling, our achievements together racing in those early days and your love of sport. We were a great team together. You were always there for advice and I will miss you so much. Forever in my heart. Love Keith. So saddened by the loss of my pop who will be sadly missed. Will be thinking of you in the best of the best times we spent together always giving me a laugh right up to the very end. Love you always your grandson Alex. xoo I am deeply saddened by losing my pop. I will cherish the memories of the times we spent together. I remember going down to the local deli together and playing cricket in his backyard. I will miss his humour and perspective of the world. I will miss him very much. Love you lots Pop xx Sarah. Dad you fought a tough fight to the end. Thanks for the guidance and life skills you passed on which gave me a passion for mechanics, fishing and sport. Not so sure about the birds and bees talk or the chop cooking skills you passed on. I couldn't have asked for a better father or grandfather. We will always miss you and never forget you. Love always Glenn, Kezza and Meggsy. Georgie, I've only been a part of your life for a little while but from the first time we met you made me feel like I was part of your family. Has been hard watching you suffer but it allowed me to have some beautiful time with you. I will always remember you with love xx Jo. Dad, It was so hard watching you lying in bed trying to get better for so long. You fought a tough and courageous battle. May you be at peace now, and finally be reunited with your mum, sister and brother who you lost so early and your beautiful dad. Thank you for everything you have taught me, lots of advice, encouragement and love. You have been a wonderful pop for our children and supported everything they have done. You will always hold a special place in my heart, love you so much, Jannine and Mark. Pop, thanks for all the laughs and for being the best bloke we know. Love always Jaiden and Sam. xx Pop, thank you for all the beautiful memories.I will never forget all the days in the shed, the snail hunting and my favourite of all is the days I was sick watching TV with you and the electric blanket on high. I will love and miss you always and am glad you are now at peace. Rest easy mate. Love Keira and Jayce. xx
Published in Collie Mail on Sept. 5, 2019