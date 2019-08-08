|
Davidson Beverley Dawn 09.08.1936 - 31.07.2019 Passed away at ValleyView in Collie. Loving Wife to John (dec) and dearly loved Mother to Ross and Jan, Peter and Kirsty, Jeffrey and Lara, Julie and Dan. Cherished Nan to 10, Great Nan to 5 and Great Great Nan to 2. You loved your family dearly and you were very proud of us all. You loved socialising and were the life of the party, right til the end. It is now time to have a spell Bevvy! Rest in peace Mum. We love you! Mum you were a beautiful lady who worked very hard to give all of your children the best chance in life. I am proud of you for that. You had a wry sense of humour and you instilled your love of socialising into all of the family. Clayt will be waiting to look after you and give Harrold a big hug from all of us. Love you Bevvy!!! Ross and Jan, Clayton (dec), Mark, Karen and families. xxx Mum, no words can express how we are feeling. We already miss your hugs, kisses and unconditional love. You were kind, supportive, caring and had an amazing sense of humour. You always lived your life to the full and have left us with so many memories. Even though we are hurting we will be forever grateful for having you as our Mother and Nan. You were, quite simply, the best. You are in our hearts. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Love Peter, Kirsty, Jack and Alyssa. Nan. No love was quite like yours, and we were lucky enough to be spoilt with lots of love by you for many years. The memories of fish and chips down in the back room are so vivid, always making sure we were eating first and always giving us more and more (Davidson genes). There will never be anyone that can fill the valuable role you had in our lives and the hole it has left in our hearts since your passing. We will love you forever Nan, now it's Pop's turn to take care of you. With love always and forever Alyssa and Jack. To our beautiful Mum and Nan. You were a kind, loving and generous person who made everyone around you happy and was always up for a laugh. Finally at peace now and back with Harold puts a smile on all our faces again. God needed another angel and took the best. Forever in our hearts Mum. Love Jeffrey, Lara, Cameron, Alex and Kate. My beautiful Mum. I thought you would live forever. Thank you for teaching me strength, resilience, compassion and forgiveness. I will love you always Mum, now and forever. Love Julie. xxxx I met you as a Mother-in-law and the next day we were best mates. You never judged me Bev. Our friendship and humour no one will ever understand. Love always Dan. Our funny Nan, thank you for coming to live with us. We love your rissoles and you made us laugh. Love Darci. xx Our wonderful Nan, thank you for living with us. I used to love when we came to your house and you would spoil us. Even though you are gone in the world, you will never be gone in our hearts. Samuel. xx
Published in Collie Mail on Aug. 8, 2019