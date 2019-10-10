|
READ Arthur Brother-in-law to Linda and Mario, Uncle to Ginetta, Louise and Laurie, great uncle to Melodie and Bella. Your time with us may have ended but now reunited with your dear Jen. Countless memories and life moments shared together, you looked out for us and treated our girls like your own. We will miss your cheeky humour and the joy you gave us all. I will especially miss you calling me Short Cake again. Rest easy, love always Linda and Mario. xxx Our Uncle Arthur... you were not only Uncle Arthur to your family but so many people just knew you as Uncle Arthur. You have been a big part of our whole lives, taking us on holidays, countless sleep overs and always being there whenever we needed you. The memories made with you and Aunty Jen will be cherished and remembered forever. We love you and will miss you endlessly, Louise and Ginetta. xxx
Published in Collie Mail on Oct. 10, 2019