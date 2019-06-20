Bernardi Remo Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never. Love Greg, Renza, Nathan, Aleshya, Damian, Hayden, Paige, Eliza and Eli. Rest in peace. Dad. It's not what we write, it's not what we say, it's how we remember you, in our own special way. I will always sit and think of you, things you used to say and do. I cannot stop the hands of time, nor live again the past but I shall love and think of you, as long as time shall last. Love from your daughter Renza. Remembered always. We knew the time was coming when we would have to say goodbye. Our hearts are filled with sadness but memories will never die. Rest peacefully. To us you were very special, someone brave and true. You shall never be forgotten Nonno, for we all thought the world of you. Love from your grandsons, Nathan, Damian and Hayden. Published in Collie Mail on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary