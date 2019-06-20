Bernardi Remo Dad. I watched you suffer, I heard you sigh but all I could do is just stand by. I lived in hope and prayed in vain for God to make you well again. But he decided we must part, I watched you go with a broken heart. Love you my darling Dad, Lisa. xxxx Your life was not selfish, for others you lived, not for what you received but for what you could give. I promise to look after your girls. From your son-in-law Lorris. RIP Remo. We remember the smile that warmed our hearts, the tears that fell when we had to part, the love you gave and the life you shared. In our hearts you'll always be, a special part of our memories. RIP Nonno. Love Jelisa, Brenton, Denae and Dave. xxxx To our beautiful Nonno. In heaven we love you. Lachlan, Bryce, Danika and Arlo. Published in Collie Mail on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary