ROBB Patricia Valerie (Pat) Passed away peacefully at ValleyView, Collie on 28.03.2019. Dearly beloved Wife of Jack (dec). Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Peter, Stephanie, Jackie and Wal, Tony and Debbie. Cherished Grandma and Grandma Pat of Megan and Adam, David and Jo, Peter, Elisha and Daniel, Tristan and Simone, Michael and Sarah, Kalan and Emma. Beloved Great Grandma of Ethan, Alex, Thomas, Chelsea, Ezra and Hamish. Will be sadly missed by all. ROBB Patricia Mum, words cannot express the sadness we all feel. We will cherish our time together. We are grateful for your generosity and love and will miss you every day. Rest in peace. Tony, Debbie, Kalan, Elisha, Tristan, Ezra and family. ROBB Patricia Valerie Dearly loved Mother of Jackie and Wal. Much loved Grandma and Grandma Pat of Megan, David, Adam, Jo, Ethan, Alex, Thomas and Chelsea. A generous and loving Mother and Grandmother who will be sadly missed by all. ROBB Patricia Valerie Beloved Mother of Stephanie and Peter. Cherished and adored Grandma and Grandma Pat to Peter, Michael and Sarah and Great- Grandmother of Hamish. You passed away peacefully but the treasured memories will remain always. Forever in our hearts. ROBB Patricia Grandma, I love you, so much. There is no describing the sadness. You took all my sadness away and, as only you can, will continue to do just that. Our special bond, forever. Together, forever. Your utterly adoring grandson, Peter.















