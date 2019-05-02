Resources More Obituaries for Patricia GREGSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia GREGSON

Gregson (nee Suckling) Patricia 4.12.1932 - 27.4.2019 Only daughter of Alan and Edna Suckling (both dec). Sister of Frank (dec), Owen (dec), Les (dec) and Ken. Beloved wife of Kenneth Gregson (dec). Devoted mother of Lesley (dec), Debra and Julie. Much loved mother-in-law of Jeff and Barry. Adored Nanna of Matthew, Mark, Kirrilee, Jonathon, Christopher (dec), Brenton, Alana and their partners. Special Great Nanna of Ethan, Tory, Aidan, Emme, Layla, Madison, Isla, Nathaniel, Zara, Alice, Theodore, Nyssa and Maeve, and soon to be 2 more. From little things big things grow. Know you were much loved and adored. We know you loved all of us and were proud of each and every one of us and our achievements. We are going to miss you more than words can say. Rest well now with your beloved husband Ken. Love you. GREGSON (nee Suckling) Patricia Dearly loved and adored Mum of Debra and Barry, Nanna of Kirrilee, Tom, Alice and Maeve, Brenton, Kelly, Layla, Zara and Nyssa. What am I going to do without you Mum? You were my go to person and I was your right hand "man". It has been my honour and privilege to have helped and cared for you over the last few years as life got a little harder for you. Love you always Mum, Debra. The best mother-in-law ever. I will keep smiling for you Mum. Rest now. Love Barry. Thank you for being our Nan, showing us your love through an endless supply of delicious pumpkin scones. Now at peace, we hope Pop was waiting for you with that much wanted shandy. xo Love you forever, Kee, Tom, Alice and Maeve. Nan, I will always cherish the days spent exploring in your backyard, eating your baked creations and beating you to the Woman's Day puzzles. We will miss our Nanna Gregson. Love you always, Brenton, Kelly, Layla, Zara and Nyssa. GREGSON (nee Suckling) Patricia Loving and much loved mum of Julie, Nanna of Jonathon and Jessica, Christopher (dec), Alana and Vincent, Nanna Pat of Emme, Madison, Nathaniel and Theodore. With us for 86 short years (Nanna's not quite 90!!). And now, a well deserved, peaceful sleep with those who have gone before you, especially Christopher, Dad and Lesley. Hopefully, when the party begins, they will have your desired "shandy" waiting!! We have been well loved, so from the bottom of our broken hearts, THANK YOU!! You will be often in our thoughts, always in our hearts. We all love you, Mum, Nanna, Nanna Pat....xx Published in Collie Mail on May 2, 2019