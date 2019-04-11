|
|
Brophy (nee Ryan) Karen Lee Peacefully passed in Fiona Stanley Hospital, surrounded by her family on March 30, 2019 aged 64 years. Dearly loved partner of Wayne Holman, mother and mother-in-law of Nadine, Mick, Chelise and Bryce. Loved Granny to Stevie, Joe, Leevi and Blayke. A private cremation has been held in Bunbury. A memorial service to celebrate Kaz's life will be held at the Collie Ridge Motel on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2pm. Messages to 57 Wittenoom Street, Collie WA 6225.
Published in Collie Mail on Apr. 11, 2019