PILAWSKAS Julia Passed away peacefully at the age of 98. A remarkable and elegant lady who left her great legacy, who is now with Dad looking down upon us. Goodbye Heroi. Svitlana, Paul and Petras. PILAWSKAS Julia Rest in peace Nana Pilawskas. A strong lady and a true force of nature. Loving grandmother and great grandmother to Cecilia, Harriet and Clementine. An inspiration to these next generations of Pilawskas women. Amelia and Mark. xx PILAWSKAS Julia Nana Pilawskas will be in our hearts forever. A loving grandmother that made many happy memories in our Collie childhoods. We will miss her and her culinary skills. Love Miranda, Brenton and Roslyn.
Published in Collie Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
