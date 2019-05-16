HADFIELD Jean Passed away at St John of God Hospital, Bunbury, May 11, 2019. Much loved Wife of Harry, loved Mother of Lesley, Terri and Peta, Mother-in-law of Warren and Mark. Adored Nanna of Matthew, Megan, Ethan, Patrick, Rachel, Alyssa and Riley. Greatly missed, you will remain in our hearts forever. Daughter of a coal miner. Wife of a coal miner. You played hard and worked hard and after months of pain you died without a fuss in your sleep. Now pain free. Sadly missed by all. All my love, Harry. My beautiful Mum, you were taken suddenly before I was ready to say goodbye, if only I knew that day was our last I would have stayed longer to chat. I miss you. Lots of love, Lesley. Nan, taken before we had the chance to say goodbye, our memories of you will stay with us forever, our Little Nanny. Love Matt and Megan. Our beloved Mum and Nanny. So gentle and kind, you were taken from us way too soon, but now at peace and free of pain. So dearly loved by all of your grandkids and they will miss you so much. My go to person who was always there to listen and give advice. You weren't only my Mother, but my friend. What am I going to do without youYou were always there for me just to talk and keep the family in touch. Love you always, forever in our hearts. Terri, Warren, Patrick, Rachel and Alyssa. It's hard to let go of you Nanny because we all love you and will miss you so much. I will be thinking of you every day and I'll never forget the great memories we all have with you. Lots of love from Rachel. I miss when I would see you every day before school and I wish I could have spent more time with you. Love Ally. Mum/Nan. There are no words to express how devastated we are that you have left us. Our only solace at this time is that you are no longer in pain. Rest easy and in peace our beautiful Mum/Nan. Love Peta, Ethan and Riley. Published in Collie Mail on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary