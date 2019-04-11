Home
Barton Jack 12.09.1998 - 14.04.2017 Our beautiful Jacky Boy, it's been 2 years since your life was taken from you but it will always be yesterday. Every moment of every day we're always missing you mate. We miss your beautiful big smile, we miss your laughter, we miss your voice, we miss everything. We wish we could bring you home. You've left a beautiful mark on this world Jack and we are so proud of you. We'll love you forever and need you for always. Love Mum, Old Boy and Tayla. xxx
Published in Collie Mail on Apr. 11, 2019
