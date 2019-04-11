|
Ian Smith, a Founding and Life Member of the Collie Western Riding Association passed away at Collie District Hospital on Saturday 6th April. Your dedication to the sport of reining in particular and horsemanship in general will be an example to us all. You will be sadly missed Ian, forever in our hearts and thoughts. Our sincere condolences to Tamara, Rebekah, Ray, Lana and all families.
Committee and Members Collie Western Riding Assoc.
R.I.P Ian
Published in Collie Mail on Apr. 11, 2019