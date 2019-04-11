Home
Ian Smith


Ian Smith

1956 - 2019
Ian Smith Notice
Smith

Ian

Ian Smith, a Founding and Life Member of the Collie Western Riding Association passed away at Collie District Hospital on Saturday 6th April. Your dedication to the sport of reining in particular and horsemanship in general will be an example to us all. You will be sadly missed Ian, forever in our hearts and thoughts. Our sincere condolences to Tamara, Rebekah, Ray, Lana and all families.

Committee and Members Collie Western Riding Assoc.

 R.I.P Ian

William Barrett & Son

97225311
Published in Collie Mail on Apr. 11, 2019
