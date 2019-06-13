Resources More Obituaries for Brunhilde KAURIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brunhilde Maria KAURIN

Notice Condolences Kaurin Brunhilde Maria Passed away in her 96th year. Dearly loved mother of Annamarie and Michael. Special Nan of Melissa and Steve, Heidi and John, Bree, Jerrie and Anthony. Great Nan of Taris, Elli, Alizae, Summer, Heath, Chase, Blaine and Le'Shay. "In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no-one could ever fill." You will be greatly missed. Dear Mum. For all of us you gave your best, now the time has come for you to rest. So go in peace, you've earned your sleep, your love in our hearts we'll eternally keep. I will miss you. Love Annamarie. To have a Great Great Nanna is a rarity this day, a true privilege to be loved by the one who paved the way. It makes the things we feel so deep extremely hard to say, so we promise to remember in the utmost special way. Rest in peace Nan. Love Melissa, Steve, Taris, Elli, Chase and Blaine. Nan you are my world. You have showered me in so much love my whole life. You loved my little family and we love you to bits. You make us laugh so much. The kids were so lucky to have you in their lives. I really thought you would outlive us all. Our funny video calls and those extra special hugs will be treasured forever. And yes, I promise to look after my husband!! Rest peacefully Nan, you deserve it. Love Heidi, John, Summer and Heath. x 96 years old. You were around so long that I thought you would live forever and now you live in my heart. Who I am makes much more sense because of you. I am infinitely grateful. I'll take the love you have for me and I'll spread it all around. Rest easy Spinny Nan. Love Bree. You meant so much to us. You were special and that's no lie. Your love we will never forget and the hurt will ease in time. I know you are happy now and may you rest in peace. Our lives without you Nan will never be the same. Love Jerrie, Anthony, Alizae and Le'Shay. Published in Collie Mail on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices